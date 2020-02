Potchefstroom (South Africa): Bangladesh bowled out India for 177 in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

India, who were put in to bat, suffered a sensational collapse as they lost their last seven wickets for just 21 runs.

Opener Yashavi Jaiswal top-scored with 88 but his dismissal with the total reading 156/3 triggered the collapse.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali won the toss and chose to bowl.

Holders India fielded the same eleven which thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semifinal.

Bangladesh, playing their maiden final, made one change with Avishek Das coming in for Hasan Murad.



The teams: Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (capt, wk), Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Priyam Garg (capt), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.