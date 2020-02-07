Ranji Trophy: Kerala relegated as match ends in draw

Nagpur: Kerala were relegated as their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against defending champions Vidarbha ended in a draw after a wet outfield played spoilsport for the second successive day here on Friday.

Kerala, who were 191/3 in their first innings in reply to the home side's 326, and Vidarbha got one point each.

This coupled with Madhya Pradesh gaining the vital first innings lead against Karanataka meant Kerala were relegated to Elite Group C next season.

Last season's semifinalists Kerala ended up with just 10 points from their eight games.

Kerala are in 17th place in the 18-team Group A and B. Hyderabad, who have a game in hand, are in bottom place with six points from seven matches.

Madhya Pradesh avoided relegation as Aditya Shrivastava's magnificent 192 helped them earn a slender five-run lead against Karnataka and with it three points as the game ended in a draw.

Madhya Pradesh have 11 points from seven games and occupy the 16th place.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 326 drew with Kerala 191/3 in 54 overs.

Points: Vidarbha 1; Kerala 1.