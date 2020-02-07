KPL match-fixing scandal: Central Crime Branch files charge sheet in 3 cases

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigating into the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal has filed charge sheet in three cases, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday.

He said the charge sheet in the case at Cubbon Park police station was filed against six accused - Belagavi Panthers team owner Ali Asfaq Thara, Ballari Tuskers team owner Arvind Reddy, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management committee member Sudhindra Shinde, two cricketers C M Gautham and Abrar Kazi, and a bookie Amit Mavi.



In the second case registered at the JP Nagar station based on a complaint by Ballari Tuskers player Bhavesh Gulecha, charge sheets were filed against four accused - drummer Bhavesh Bafna, international bookie Sayyam, Jatin Sethi and Harish, Patil added.



In the third case registered in Bharatinagar police station, charge sheet was filed against six accused, he said.



"In all the above cases, only preliminary charge sheet is filed and further investigation will continue," said Patil.



The case came to fore after Gulecha lodged a complaint.



Just around the time the police too had got a whiff of the matter, said police sources.



The first arrest made in the case was that of Belgavi Panthers' Thara.



The KPL spot-fixing scandal came to light when Gulecha lodged a complaint with the police against Sayyam and Bhavesh Bafna.

