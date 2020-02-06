Ranji Trophy: Third day's play abandoned

Nagpur: The third and penultimate day’s play in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match between Vidarbha and Kerala was abandoned due to a wet outfield here on Thursday.

The match is almost certain to end in a draw.

Kerala, who trail the defending champions by 135 runs in their first innings with seven wickets in hand, will look to gain the vital lead on the final day and pocket three points from their last game of the season.

Sachin Baby (30 batting) and Akshay Chandran (17 batting) will resume action for Kerala on Friday.

Kerala are in 16th spot in the 18-team Group A and B with nine points. Vidarbha, who have a game in hand, are in ninth place with 17 points. The two bottom-placed sides will be relegated to Group C next season.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 326 vs Kerala 191/3 in 54 overs.