Ranji Trophy: Darshan Nalkande lifts Vidarbha to 326 against Kerala

M D Nidheesh
M D Nidheesh picked up his third five-wicket haul in first class cricket. File photo: Facebook
Nagpur: An unbeaten 66 by No. 10 Darshan Nalkande lifted defending champions Vidarbha to 326 in their first innings against Kerala here on Wednesday.

Resuming on 239/6, Vidarbha lost three wickets quickly on the second morning and slumped to 269/9. However, Nalkande, playing his first Ranji game after a gap of more than one year, smashed seven fours and a six in his 65-ball knock to take the home side past the 300-run mark.

This was the third fifty of the Vidarbha innings after 58 by Ganesh Satish and 57 by Wasim Jaffer on the opening day. Jaffer also became the first player to enter the 12,000-run club in Ranji Trophy.

Nalkande was involved in a 57-run stand for the last wicket in the company of Aditya Thakare, who made just three.

M D Nidheesh, who picked up his third five-wicket haul in first class cricket, was the most successful Kerala bowler with figures of 5/82.

His pace partner N P Basil claimed 3/54 while captain Jalaj Saxena and Vinoop Manoharan chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 326 in 107.4 overs (Darshan Nalkande 66 not out, Ganesh Satish 58, Wasim Jaffer 57; M D Nidheesh 5/82, N P Basil 3/54) vs Kerala.

