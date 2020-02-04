{{head.currentUpdate}}

ICC U-19 World Cup: India bowl out Pakistan for 172 in semifinal

Fine knock
Pakistan opener Haider Ali made 56. AFP
Potchefstroom (South Africa): Defending champions India dismissed Pakistan for 172 in the first semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) cracked half-centuries but rest of the batsmen found the going tough after Pakistan elected to bat.

Ali's 77-ball 56 contained nine hits to the fence, while Nazir smashed six boundaries in his 102 ball 62.

Sushant Mishra (3/28) was the most successful Indian bowler, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi scalped two each.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 172 in 43.1 overs (Haider Ali 56, Rohail Nazir 62; Sushant Mishra 3/28, Kartik Tyagi 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/46) vs India.

