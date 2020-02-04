Anand Mahindra all praise for Sanju's sensational piece of fielding

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a picture of Team India player Sanju Samson's six-stopping effort in the fifth Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand.



Anand Mahindra shared the post with the caption, "I don't think I need to explain this pic to anyone in India or New Zealand. It's my screensaver for this week. No better Monday morning inspiration..."

Replying to Mahindra's post, Sanju said, "Thank you sir."

It all happened in the eighth over of New Zealand's run-chase when Ross Taylor pulled the last ball off Shardul Thakur for what seemed like a certain six. But Sanju took a whirlwind jump and retrieved the ball mid-air to save four runs for his side.



As the post went viral, social media became abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "Thanks to #SanjuSamson acrobatic effort...Otherwise we would have seen a Super over at the end."



Another user wrote, "Agreed Sir... One requires dedication and determination.. and this is the proof and probably The Best pic to prove it."



A post read, "I thought it still went to six and people and players were applauding for effort but he actually saved 4 runs... Even if the ball went for six it was a fantastic effort."



A Tweeple remarked, "Absolutely sensational what Sanju Samson did. What a save, effort and the commitment level. Jaw dropping stuff. It took me a few seconds to register the entire sequence of events and replayed it again and again. Hats off Sanju Samson. Great."