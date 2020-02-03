A truly memorable series win for Team India

India made history by becoming the first team to sweep a five-match bilateral Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The 5-0 win over the Kiwis on their home soil in the year of the T20 World Cup proves the team under Virat Kohli is on the right track.

What would have gladdened the hearts of Kohli and the Indian team management the most was the fact that the wins were achieved without a single fifty from the bat of the captain in the four games that he was part of. Another big plus was the character the Men in Blue showed when New Zealand appeared to be running away with the game in the last three matches of the series.

India outplayed the Black Caps in the first two games and fought back to the clinch the next two in Super Overs, while the last match at Mount Maunganui again witnessed the bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, turning it around.

Rahul steals the show

K L Rahul was easily the standout player for India. The opener was consistency personified with the bat besides doing a fine job in his new role as wicketkeeper. Rahul donning the big gloves has even more balance to the team and the Karnataka player seems to be relishing the added responsibility.

Rohit Sharma failed in the first two matches before storming back in the third T20I by smashing a 40-ball 65 and then sealed India's maiden T20I series in New Zealand with two sixes off Tim Southee with 10 needed off the final two balls in the Super Over. Rohit, who was rested for the fourth game, was in his element in the final match with a 41-ball 60 before retiring hurt with a calf injury.

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have in all probability booked their place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October. Iyer has made the No. 4 spot his own by smashing a 29-ball unbeaten 58 in the series-opener to make a chase of 204 a stroll in the park and then followed it up with a knock of 44.

Vital knock

Pandey held the Indian innings together with an unbeaten 50 off 36 balls in the fourth match at Wellington. India were in danger of being bowled out for a modest score before Pandey guided the lower order to take them to a fighting total of 165/8. The Karnataka player is a live wire on the field and has loads of experience of high-pressure T20 cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami did the job with the ball. Bumrah is slowly getting back to his best after the injury lay-off while Shami bowled a terrific final over to force a Super Over in the third match at Hamilton. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja again demonstrated his worth, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was steady though he did not had many wickets to show for his efforts.

Maharashtra seamer Shardul Thakur fared well and his batting abilities down the order make him a genuine contender for a place in the Indian squad for the World T20.

All-rounder Shivam Dube and Kerala batsman Sanju Samson though failed to make the most of the chances they got.

As always, the IPL season will have a huge bearing on who all makes it to the World Cup.

The team is brimming with confidence and there is genuine belief among the players that they can win irrespective of the opposition and conditions. Not many teams would fancy their chances against Kohli’s men even on their home turf and it says a lot.