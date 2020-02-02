{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rohit 'should be fine in couple of days': KL Rahul

Setback
Rohit, batting at No. 3, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf. AFP
Mount Maunganui: Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth Twenty20 International against New Zealand but teammate K L Rahul on Sunday said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli was rested the final game of the series.

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment," read an official update form the BCCI.

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said: "Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rohit, batting at No. 3, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf. He walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.

India play the first game of the three-match one-day series on Wednesday. 

