Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): Sanju Samson fell early for the second game running after India elected to bat in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma leading India in place of the rested Virat Kohli dropped himself to No. 3 and allowed Sanju to open the innings along with K L Rahul.

However, the Kerala batsman failed to grab the chance as he was dismissed by Scott Kuggeleijn for the second successive game. Sanju could make only two. He had made eight in the last game at Wellington.

India, eyeing a 5-0 clean sweep, were 25/1 in 3 overs.

Tim Southee is leading the Kiwis in the absence of the injured Kane Williamson.

The teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.



India: Lokesh Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.