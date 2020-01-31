Wellington T20I: Manish Pandey lifts India to 165/8

Wellington: Manish Pandey smashed an unbeaten half-century as India posted 165/8 against New Zealand in the fourth T20 International (T20I) at the Sky stadium here on Friday.

Pandey blasted three fours in his 36-ball 50, while K L Rahul had three hits to the fence and two sixes in his 26-ball 39.

Ish Sodhi was the most successful Kiwi bowler with figures of 3/26, while Hamish Bennett (2/41), Tim Southee (1/28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1/39) and Mitchell Santner (1/26) chipped in.

Earlier, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee won the toss and elected to field. Regular skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of the match, owing to a shoulder injury.

India rested Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for the match, bringing in the trio of Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

Kiwi players celebrate the dismissal of opener Sanju Samson. AFP

Sanju (8) fell cheaply. The right-hander, who opened the innings along with Rahul, hit a six off Scott Kuggeleijn, but perished while attempting another big hit in the same over

India lead the five-match series 3-0.