Madan Lal, RP Singh in BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulkashana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The CAC's immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors M S K Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

"The term of appointment will be for one year," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.

Madan Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the World Cup winning India team of 1983.

He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

Left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the India squad that won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

Meanwhile, Sulakshana Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.