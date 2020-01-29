Ranji Trophy: Andhra outplay Kerala

Ongole: Andhra outplayed Kerala by seven wickets on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Wednesday. The defeat pushed Kerala on the brink of being relegated to Elite Group C next season. Kerala are currently lying in 16th-place in Group A and B. The two-bottom placed teams will be relegated.

Kerala, who conceded a first innings lead of 93, could manage only 135 in their second innings. Debutant medium-pacer Mohammad Rafi and left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj scalped three apiece as the Kerala innings folded up in 45 overs. Rafi, who picked up a five-for in the first innings, ended up with match figures of 8/91.

Rohan Prem (24) and Robin Uthappa (22) went past the 20-run mark, while tailender M D Nidheesh made 20 in another disappointing batting performance by Kerala.

Chasing a modest target of 43, Andhra lost three wickets before Rafi, who was promoted to No. 4, hit the winning shot.

Andhra are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 27 points from six matches, while Kerala have just nine points from seven matches.

Kerala meet defending champions Vidarbha in their final fixture at Nagpur on February 4.

Brief scores: Kerala 162 and 135 in 45 overs (Rohan Prem 24, Robin Uthappa 22; Prithvi Raj 3/26, Mohammed Rafi 3/29, K V Sasikanth 2/47) lost to Andhra 255 and 43/3 in 15.1 overs (Jalaj Saxena 2/17).

Points: Andhra 6; Kerala 0.