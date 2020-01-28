{{head.currentUpdate}}

Team India comes up with unique fielding drill

Having fun
Indian players during a practice session. File photo: PTI
Hamilton: India are just a step away from sealing the ongoing Twenty20 International series against New Zealand and it seems the Men in Blue want to leave no stone unturned for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead when they face the Kiwis on Wednesday as they have now come up with a unique fielding drill.

On the eve of the match, the Indian team was seen involved in catching the ball with one hand and a video of which was uploaded on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s official Twitter handle. "What's with #TeamIndia's new training drill?" the BCCI captioned the video.

In the video, the players were seen throwing the ball to each other, and they had to catch it with one hand, while some players in the middle were asked to intercept the ball.

Virat Kohli's men won the first two matches convincingly.

