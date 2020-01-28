Ranji Trophy: Andhra gain handy lead against Kerala

Ongole: A fine 79 by opener D B Prashanth Kumar helped hosts Andhra gain a first innings lead of 93 against Kerala on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Tuesday.

The home side made 255 in reply to Kerala's first innings total of 162. Unlike Kerala, Andhra adopted a disciplined batting approach and their innings lasted 111.1 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman U M S Girinath (41) and K Nithish Kumar Reddy (39) were the other main run-getters for Andhra.

Pacer Basil Thampi and offie Jalaj Saxena claimed three apiece for Kerala, while Abhishek Mohan, N P Basil and M D Nidheesh picked up one each.

Prashanth held the Andhra innings together and was the seventh wicket to fall. His patient 237-ball knock contained 11 hits to the fence.

Andhra captain Ricky Bhui was dismissed for a duck by debutant N P Basil.

Brief scores: Kerala 162 vs Andhra 255 in 111.1 overs (D B Prashanth Kumar 79, U M S Girinath 41, K Nithish Kumar Reddy 39; Basil Thampi 3/43, Jalaj Saxena 3/56).