Jadeja, Manjrekar involve in a banter

Auckland: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar were involved in yet another Twitter banter following India's emphatic win over New Zealand in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) of the ongoing five-match series.

On Sunday evening, Jadeja impressed with the ball as he returned figures of 2/18 which helped India restrict New Zealand to 132/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah also returned with economical figures of 1/21 and didn't allow the New Zealand batters to score many in the death overs.



The Men in Blue chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, riding on an unbeaten 57 by K L Rahul and a brilliant 44 by Shreyas Iyer at the Eden Park.



Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock.



However, Manjrekar seemed to disagree with the decision and tweeted: "Player of the match should have been a bowler."



To this Jadeja responded and asked Manjrekar to name the bowler. "What is the name of that bowler?? Please please mention."

The former Indian batsman replied to Jadeja and said: "Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no. 3, 10, 18 and 20."



Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20. https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 27, 2020

Manjrekar was earlier involved in a spat with Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup. Before the semifinal clash against New Zealand in July, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a "bits and pieces player" and had excluded him from his playing XI against the Kiwis for which he was trolled heavily on the social media.



Reacting to Manjrekar's comment, Jadeja too had tweeted back: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea Sanjay Manjrekar."

