Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena replaces Sachin Baby as Kerala captain

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena will lead Kerala in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Andhra. Saxena replaces Sachin Baby in what has been a disastrous season for Kerala.

Kerala, who made it to the semifinals for the first time last season under Sachin, are languishing in 16th place in the 18-team Group A and B. Kerala have lost four of the six games and have just nine points, courtesy a win over Punjab and a draw with Delhi.

Sachin has been retained in the squad.

Batting has been the biggest worry for Kerala. Saxena, who is one of the two outstation professionals for Kerala along with Robin Uthappa, has been the top wicket-taker for the side with 34 scalps.

Kerala need to perform well in their remaining fixtures against Andhra and defending champions Vidarbha to stave off relegation threat.

The game against Andhra will be payed at Ongole from January 27.

Team for Andhra match: Jalaj Saxena (capt), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, P Rahul, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Rohan Prem, Basil Thampi, M D Nidheesh, N P Basil, Abhishek Mohan, K C Akshay, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop S Manoharan and S Midhun.