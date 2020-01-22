{{head.currentUpdate}}

Prithvi Shaw, Sanju shine as India 'A' go one up

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson smashed a 21-ball 39. File photo: KCA
Lincoln: Prithvi Shaw flourished yet again as India 'A' notched up a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand 'A' in the first unofficial One-Day International (ODI) here on Wednesday.

A day after being picked as the injured Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in India's ODI squad for the assignments against New Zealand's senior team, Shaw smashed 48 off 35 balls to lay the foundation for the visiting team's chase.

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who replaced Dhawn in India's T20I squad, blazed away to a 21-ball 39, while Suryakumar Yadav hammered 35 off a mere 19 deliveries.

Chasing 231 after opting to field, India 'A' completed the task with more than 20 overs to spare at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler , picking up three wickets for 33 runs in 6.3 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel.

The second and third unofficial ODIs will be played in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday respectively.

