U-19 World Cup: 10-wicket win for India after bowling out Japan for 41

U-19 World Cup: India coast to 10-wicket win after bowling out Japan for 41

Bloemfontein: Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, here on Tuesday.

Opting to field first, India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four wickets.

India needed just 4.5 overs to complete formalities with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.

In their tournament-opener on Sunday, India had beaten Sri Lanka by 90 runs. 

India play their final league game against New Zealand on Friday.

