Ranji Trophy: Rajasthan thrash Kerala inside two days

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala suffered an embarssing innings and 96-run loss to Rajasthan inside two days in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Monday.

Kerala, who were shot out for 90 in their first innings, could only manage 82/9 in their second essay after conceding a huge first innings lead of 178. Opener Rohan Kunnummal did not bat in the second innings after picking up an injury while fielding.

Rajasthan pocketed seven points for the innings win, while Kerala's quarterfinal hopes are virtually over after their fourth loss from six games left them on nine points.

Captain Sachin Baby top-scored with 18 for Kerala in an innings which lasted just 31.2 overs. Shubham Sharma tormented Kerala with his left-arm spin again as he scalped 6/48 to add to his first innings tally of 5/41.

Earlier, opener Yash Kothari top-scored with 92 as Rajasthan made 268. Off-spinner Jajal Saxena was the most succesful Kerala bowler with figures of 7/77.

Kerala next meet Andhra in an away tie from January 27.

Brief scores: Kerala 90 and 82/9 in 31.2 overs (Sachin Baby 18; Shubham Sharma 6/48) lost to Rajasthan 268 in 75.5 overs (Yash Kothari 92, Rajesh Bishnoi 67; Jalaj Saxena 7/77).

Points: Rajasthan 7; Kerala 0.