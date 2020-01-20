India's ODI series win against Australia is satisfying, but the team has to iron out a few chinks

India bounced back from a 10-wicket thrashing in the opening game to complete a convincing seven-wicket win over Australia in the final One-Day International (ODI) in Bengaluru on Sunday to clinch the three-match series. A masterly hundred by opener Rohit Sharma (119) and a fine 89 by captain Virat Kohli helped India chase down the target of 287 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after the Men in Blue had levelled the series with a 36-run win in the second ODI at Rajkot.

The win would have been hugely satisfying for the Indians since they had thrown away a 2-0 lead to go down 2-3 to Aaron Finch’s men last year at home. This time the Australians were a stronger outfit with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith. It was a test of Team India’s resilience after they were blown away by Warner and Finch in Mumbai. The team showed character to overcome a 1-0 deficit for the second series running after an identical 2-1 win over the West Indies last month.

Terrific duo

Rohit and Kohli have been India’s standout players in ODIs for the past few years. And on the big night, the duo set up India’s win with a 137-run second-wicket stand on a surface which assisted the spinners.

Rohit had failed to make it count in the first two games, but the Indian vice-captain made sure the team always kept pace with the asking rate en route to his 29th ODI hundred. Rohit and Kohli shouldered added responsibility in the absence of opener Shikhar Dhawan who hurt his shoulder while fielding. Once Rohit departed, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (44 not out) made sure of the Indian triumph.

Big plus

The performance of K L Rahul was the big plus for India from the series. Rahul made a match-winning 52 ball 80 in the second game and did a good behind the stumps after regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had to leave the field after being hit on the helmet by Australian pacer Pat Cummins in the opening encounter. The Indian middle order has been lacking firepower in the absence of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the emergence of Rahul as a possible No. 5 is good news for India.

Jasprit Bumrah made a strong comeback to ODI cricket and the pace spearhead created pressure from one end which greatly benefitted his new-ball partner Mohammed Shami and rookie Navdeep Saini.

Ravindra Jadeja kept it tight and picked up crucial wickets with his left-arm spin, while chainaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav showed signs of getting back to his best.

Grey areas

Despite the triumph, India have to iron out a few chinks. Their fielding oscillated between the sublime and ordinary. Also on the batting front, the likes of Iyer and Manish Pandey need to make the most of the limited chances they get to cement their place in the squad.

The fact that none in the Indian top order can roll their arm if needed is hurting the balance of the team. No wonder the team management is keen on having Pandya back at the earliest. The Indian think tank could have fielded Shivam Dube and given the Mumbai all-rounder some much-needed exposure against a strong Australian side.

Also the selectors have to take a call on Kedar Jadhav’s future. If Jadhav is not keen on bowling, then it’s better to look out for other options as he will be 37 by the time India hosts the next World Cup in 2023.

The Indian team management would be tempted to continue with the experiment of Rahul donning the wicketkeeper’s role. But wicketkeeping is a specialist’s job and if needed India need to look beyond Pant. A missed chance could hurt India in a big game.

As rightly pointed out by former England captain Michael Vaughan, the Men in Blue have underachieved in the last two editions of the World Cup where they bowed out in the semifinals. For India to give themselves the best chance of regaining the title on home soil, the team needs to come up with the best eleven and every series should be a step towards achieving that big goal.

The New Zealand tour begins this week and sterner test awaits Kohli’s men.