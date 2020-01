Bengaluru: Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding third one-dayer between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Dhawan hurt his left shoulder as he dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region in the fifth over.

The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second one-dayer after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.