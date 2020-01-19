{{head.currentUpdate}}

Ranji Trophy: Kerala shot out for 90

Representational image
Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala were shot out for 90 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Rajasthan at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Shubham Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 5/41 as the Kerala innings folded up in 44.2 overs.

Kerala, who chose to bat, found themselves in trouble early. The new opening pair of Vishnu Vinod (0) and debutant Rohan Kunnummal (8) was back in the pavilion with just 12 on the board.

Rohan Prem was the top-scorer with 18. Three others – Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar and Abhishesk Mohan – made it to to double digits. All three managed 11.

Sharma registered his first five-wicket haul in first class cricket as Kerala's struggles with the batting continued.

Kerala made three changes from the team which beat Punjab. Rohan replaced the injured Robin Uthappa, while Abhishesk Mohan came in for the unfit Basil Thampi and Sijomon Joseph made way for left-arm spinner Akshay K C.

Kerala are in the 14th spot with nine pints from five matches, while Rajasthan are placed last with just three points from four games in the 18-team Group A and B. Only the top five will progress to the quarterfinals.

Brief scores: Kerala 90 in 44.2 overs (Rohan Prem 18; Shubham Sharma 5/41) vs Rajasthan.

