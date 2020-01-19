{{head.currentUpdate}}

Bengaluru ODI: Smith holds the key for Australia

Run machine
Steve Smith pulls one to the fence. AFP
Bengaluru: Australia were 183/4 in 35 overs after electing to bat against India in the series-deciding third One-Day International (ODI) here on Sunday.

Steve Smith (80 batting) and Alex Carey (6 batting) were at the crease.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (54) steadied the Australian innings with a 127-run stand for the third wicket. Labuschagne was brilliantly caught by Indian captain Virat Kohli off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

The move to send in Mitchell Starc at No. 5 did not come off as Jadeja dismissed him for a duck.

Bad luck
Australian captain Aaron Finch looked in good touch before being run out for 19 after a mix-up with Smith. AFP

David Warner (3) fell early as he was caught by wicketkeeper K L Rahul off Mohammed Shami's bowling with the total on 18.

Australian captain Aaron Finch looked in good touch before being run out for 19 after a mix-up with Smith.

While India named an unchanged team, Australia brought in pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Kane Richardson.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

