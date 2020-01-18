Bapu Nadkarni passes away, holds record for 21 maidens on the trot

Mumbai: Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, best known for bowling a record 21 successive maiden overs in a Test match against England, died on Friday, family sources confirmed.

Nadkarni was 86 and is survived by his wife and one daughter.

"He died of old-age related problems," his son-in-law Vijay Khare told media.

Nadkarni, a left-handed batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, played 41 Tests in which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his best bowling figures.

Nadkarni was a Mumbai and Maharashtra stalwart having played 191 first-class matches and taken 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs.

The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and played his last Test at Auckland against the same opponents in 1968 under MAK Pataudi's captaincy.

However, he rose to fame after he bowled 21 successive maidens. His figures in that Madras (now Chennai) Test read 32-27-5-0.

He was known more for his accuracy as he also had Test match figures like the 1960-61 series against Pakistan where he returned with figures of 32-24-23-0 at Kanpur followed by 34-24-24-1 in Delhi.

Era of magical bowling ended: Maharashtra CM



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday condoled the death of former India all-rounder.



With his death, "an era of magical bowling has come to an end," Thackeray said in his message, noting that the veteran cricketer's record of bowling21 maiden overs was still unbroken.

The country has lost a celebrated cricketer, the chief minister further said.

Gavaskar remembers 'helpful manager', Tendulkar offers condolence



Legends Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar on Friday offered their condolences.



"Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones," Tendulkar tweeted.



Rest in Peace Sir🙏. pic.twitter.com/iXozzyPMLZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2020

Rest in Peace Sir🙏. pic.twitter.com/iXozzyPMLZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2020

For Gavaskar, it was more of a personal loss as he fondly recollected Nadkarni's pro-active role as an assistant manager who doubled up as a tactician during India's tour of Australia in 1980-81.



"He came as an assistant manager for quite a number of our tours. He was very encouraging. His favorite term was "chhoddo matt" [hang in there]. He was a gritty cricketer despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit. But still hang in there as he believed in "chhoddo matt",' Gavaskar told reporters in Rajkot on Friday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also expressed his grief at Nadkarni's death.



"It is with profound sadness that BCCI has learnt of the passing of former India all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni. The 86-year-old breathed his last at his daughter's residence in Mumbai on Friday. The Board shares the pain and grief of the Nadkarni family and prays for the departed soul."

(With inputs from PTI)