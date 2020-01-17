Rajkot: India were 151/1 at the halfway stage in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Australia here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (42) and Shikar Dhawan put on 81 for the opening wicket after Australian captain Aaron Finch decided to bowl.

Rohit was trapped in front of the wicket by leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Captain Virat Kohli (28) and Dhawan (70) were at the crease.

Rohit Sharma made 42. AFP

Australia, who thrashed India by 10 wickets in the opening match in Mumbai, have gone in with an unchanged side.

India made a couple of changes with Manish Pandey coming in for Rishabh Pant, who suffered concussion after being hit on the helmet by Cummins in Mumbai, and pacer Navdeep Saini replacing Shardul Thakur.

K L Rahul will keep the wickets for India.

The hosts need to a win to stay alive in the three-match series.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.