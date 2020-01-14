{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mumbai ODI: India steady after Rohit Sharma's early dismissal

First strike
Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photo: Vishnu V Nair
Mumbai: India were 72/1 in 15 overs after being put in to bat by Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (37) and K L Rahul (21) were at the crease. Opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Mitchell Starc with the total on 13.

The in-form Marnus Labuschagne made his ODI debut for Australia. The right-handed batsman has been having a great run in Test cricket.

India
Team India ahead of ODI match against Australia at Mumbai. Photo: Vishnu V Nair

Australia won the five-match series 3-2 last time they toured India.

The teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

