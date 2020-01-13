Ranji Trophy: Saxena spins Kerala to thrilling win over Punjab

Thiruvananthapuram: Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena bowled Kerala to a thrilling 21-run win over Punjab in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Monday. Chasing a victory target of 146 on a fast deteriorating wicket, Punjab were bundled out for 124 shortly after tea on the third day.

Saxena, who operated unchanged from one end, ended up with figures of 7/51. He was supported well by left-arm tweaker Sijomon Joseph (2/37).

Kerala’s first win took them to nine points from five matches and kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Punjab, who suffered their first defeat, remain on 18 points from five games. Only the top five teams from Group A and B go through to the quarterfinals.

Early strikes

Saxena sent back Rohan Marwaha for a duck in the very first over of the Punjab chase. Sijomon cleaned up Marwaha's opening partner Sanvir Singh for 18.

Saxena's twin strikes in his sixth over swung the game in favour of the home side. He removed Punjab captain Mandeep Singh (10) and Anmolpreet Singh (0) off successive deliveries as the visitors slid to 39/4.

It soon became 40/5 as Abhishek Sharma was stumped by Mohammed Azharuddeen off Sijomon’s bowling for a blob.

Punjab went in to the lunch break struggling at 55/5.

Post lunch, Saxena dismissed Gurkeerat Mann for 18 to reduce them to 68/6. Mann, who played 48 balls, had added 28 along with wicketkeeper-batsman Anmol Malhotra (14).

Saxena trapped Malhotra in front of the wicket to register his 20th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The 33-year-old took his sixth wicket when he deceived Vinay Choudhary (10).

Though Mayank Markande and Siddharth Kaul (22) took Punjab to 121/8 at tea, M D Nidheesh ended the 33-run ninth-wicket stand soon after the break. The medium-pacer had Kaul edging one to Azharuddeen.

Fittingly it was Saxena who sealed the win as Markande was caught by Kerala captain Sachin Baby.

Kaul's five-for in vain

Earlier, Kaul wrapped up the Kerala second innings in quick time. Resuming on 88/5, the overnight pair of Azharuddeen and Salman Nizar had taken the score to 108 when Kaul castled the former. Azharuddeen's 27 came off 25 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. Kerala lost their last five wickets for just 28 runs as Kaul completed his 13th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. The right-arm pacer's spell on the third morning read 5.5-0-30-5.

Salman Nizar, whose unconquered 91 in the first innings saved Kerala on the opening day, was left unbeaten on 28 as the innings folded up for 136. In the end, Saxena made sure it was enough for Kerala.

Kerala next take on Rajasthan at the same venue from next Sunday (January 19).

Brief scores: Kerala 227 and 136 in 39.5 overs (Akshay Chandran 31, Salman Nizar 28 not out, Mohammed Azharuddeen 27; Siddharth Kaul 5/39, Gurkeerat Mann 4/45) bt Punjab 227 and 124 in 46.1 overs (Mayanka Markande 23, Siddharth Kaul 22; Jalaj Saxena 7/51, Sijomon Joseph 2/37).

Points: Kerala 6; Punjab 0.