Kohli one ton away from matching Tendulkar's home centuries record

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli will be chasing another rare feat on Tuesday as he is just one century away from equalling batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's number of ODI tons on home soil.

Tendulkar holds the Indian record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scoring 20 of those at home.

But Kohli, who currently has 19 centuries on home soil, has a chance to equal the feat when he leads India in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here on Tuesday.

Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 international runs in three formats as captain recently during India's 2-0 T20 series win over Sri Lanka.

He will be leading the team out at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday in Mumbai when India take on Australia in the first ODI between the two sides.

Kohli in line to overtake Dravid's record on catches

Apart from being known as one of the best batsmen of his generation, Kohli is also recognised for his sharpness in the field. He is now one catch away from surpassing former captain Rahul Dravid in the list of most catches by a fielder for India.

Kohli and Dravid are currently tied at 124 catches. While Dravid did it in 340 matches, Kohli has played 242 ODIs so far.

Kohli is not too far away from the top of that list. Former captain Mohammad Azaruddin tops the chart with 154 catches in 334 matches while Sachin Tendulkar has got 140 catches in 463 matches.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

