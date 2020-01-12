Ranji Trophy: Kerala on the back foot despite Nidheesh's heroics

Thiruvananthapuram: Batting troubles continued to haunt Kerala as they found themselves on the back foot despite a career-best seven-wicket haul by medium-pacer M D Nidheesh earning them a narrow first innings lead against Punjab in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the St Xavier's College Ground,Thumba, on Sunday. Kerala ended the second day on 88/5, an overall lead of 97.

Off-spinner Gurkeerat Mann wrecked Kerala with a four-wicket haul after they were comfortably placed at 55/1. Mann first accounted for Rohan Prem (17) to end his 55-run partnership with Akshay Chandran (31), who was promoted to No.3.

Mann went on to scalp Akshay, captain Sachin Baby (10) and Vishnu Vinod (8) as Punjab regained control.

Mohammed Azharuddeen (8 batting) and Salman Nizar (seven batting) took the home side safely to close of play.

The experiment to open the batting with the new pair of Robin Uthappa (0) and Rohan failed as the former was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary off the very first ball of the Kerala second innings.

Punjab opened the bowling with spinners Choudhary and Mann.

Kerala would be hoping to set Punjab at least a victory target of 150 on the third day as the match looks heading for an early finish.

Mandeep rescues Punjab

Earlier, Nidheesh claimed 7/88 as Punjab were bowled out for 218 in reply to Kerala's first innings total of 227 in the second session.

Punjab captain Mandeep Singh held the innings together with an unbeaten 71. He added 46 for the seventh wicket along with Anmol Malhotra (21) and a further 48 in the company of Suiddharth Kaul (48) for the ninth wicket to reduce the deficit. The right-hander hit eight fours in his fighting 143-ball knock.

Spinners Jalaj Saxena (1/61) and Sijomon Joseph (1/25) were the other successful Kerala bowlers apart from Nidheesh. Sijomon also ran out Kaul.

Resuming on 46/2, Punjab lost nightwatchman Mayank Markande (14) to Saxena in the first over of the day. The other overnight batsman Mann (37) and Anmolpreet Singh (0) fell to Nidheesh as Punjab lost half their side for just 71.

The 28-year-old Nidheesh completed his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket when he forced Abhishesk Sharma (17) to edge one to Azharuddeen behind the stumps with the total reading 99.

Nidheesh also broke the threatening stand between Mandeep and Malhotra in the final over before lunch.

Brief scores: Kerala 227 in 75.2 overs and 88/5 in 29 overs (Akshay Chandran 31; Gurkeerat Mann 4/27) vs Punjab 218 in 65.4 overs (Mandeep Singh 71 not out, Gurkeerat Mann 37; M D Nidheesh 7/88).