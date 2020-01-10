Ranji Trophy: Kerala meet Punjab in crunch game

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala take on Punjab in a crucial Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the St Xavier's College Ground at Thumba on Saturday. Kerala, who have just three points from four matches, need a win over Punjab to keep their remote hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Only the top five teams from Group A and B will make it to the last-eight stage. Kerala are currently placed 17th among 18 teams, while Punjab are leading the pack with 18 points from four matches.

Kerala have lost three matches on the trot as opposed to Punjab who are unbeaten so far. Batting has been Kerala's bane this season and the batters need to get their act together for the home side to challenge the visitors.

Star player Sanju Samson and pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier will miss the game. Sanju is away on national duty, while Sandeep has been picked for the India 'A' team's tour of New Zealand. Sanju too has been selected in the India 'A' team for the one-dayers against New Zealand 'A'. The absence of these two players makes Kerala's task all the more difficult.

Mohammed Azharuddeen is likely to be drafted in to the playing eleven in place of Sanju, while captain Sachin Baby and head coach Dav Whatmore will be tempted to play an extra spinner along with offie Jalaj Saxena and left-arm tweaker Akshay Chandran considering the nature of the surface. Basil Thampi and K M Asif will most probably share the new ball.

Kerala bowlers have their task cut out against a formidable Punjab batting line-up consisting of Shubman Gill, Gurkeerat Singh and captain Mandeep Singh. Leggie Mayank Markande, who has been Punjab's top wicket-taker with 14 scalps, will fancy his chances against the Kerala batsmen.

One good thing for Kerala is that in all likelihood they will adopt an aggressive approach and that won't be a bad idea in a crunch game.