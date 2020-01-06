Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad inflict third straight loss on Kerala

Hyderabad: Hyderabad outplayed Kerala by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Monday. Chasing a victory target of 155, the hosts were home and dry in the second session of the fourth and final day’s play.

It was Hyderabad’s first win after three successive defeats, while Kerala suffered their third straight loss. Hyderabad have six points from four games, while Kerala have just three points from four outings. The defeat comes as a big setback for Kerala’s hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals.



Resuming on 204/7, the Kerala tail did not wag and were bowled out for 218.



Hyderabad openers Tanmay Agarwal (32) and Akshath Reddy (32) blunted the Kerala new-ball attack in their pursuit of 155. The two put on 53 for the first wicket.



Though Hyderabad lost three quick wickets and slipped to 82/3, the fourth-wicket pair of J Mallikarjun (38) and Himalay Agarwal (34 not out) made sure Hyderabad notched up their maiden win of the season. The two added 59 for the fourth wicket before Mallikarjun was run out.



Sumanth Kolla’s unbeaten 111 in the first innings proved to the difference between the two sides in a low-scoring game.



Last year’s semifinalists Kerala next meet Punjab in a must-win tie at Thumba on January 11.



Brief scores: Kerala 164 and 218 in 86.5 overs (Rohan Prem 44, Vishnu Vinod 44; Mohammed Siraj 3/47) lost to Hyderabad 228 and 155/4 in 46 overs (J Mallikarjun 38, Himalay Agarwal 34 not out).



Points: Hyderabad 6; Kerala 0.

