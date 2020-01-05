Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad-Kerala match heads for exciting finish

Hyderabad: The Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match between Hyderabad and Kerala was heading for an exciting finish. Kerala, who conceded a first innings lead of 64, ended the penultimate day on 204/7 in their second innings. The visitors have an overall lead of 140 with three wickets in hand.

It has not been an easy track to bat on and Kerala would be hoping to stretch the lead to the 175-run mark on Monday and then put pressure on Hyderabad in the final innings.

Kerala made a poor start as opener P Rahul bagged a pair after being castled by Mohammed Siraj.

Jalaj Saxena (22) put on 45 runs for the second wicket along with Rohan Prem (44) before being sent back by Ravi Teja.

Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan removed Robin Uthappa for 14 as Kerala slipped to 68/3. Rohan and captain Sachin Baby took the total past the 100-run mark. Rohan's patient knock was terminated by offie Saaketh Sairam. The left-hander hit eight fours in his 107-ball knock.

Sachin (22), Vishnu Vinod (44) and Salman Nizar (30) could not convert their starts into a bigger score. Akshay Chandran (23 batting) and Basil Thampi (nought batting) were at the crease. Siraj, Mehdi and Saaketh scalped two each for the home side.

Earlier, a maiden unbeaten first-class hundred by Sumanth Kolla (111 not out) took Hyderabad to 228 in their first innings. Sumanth's 184-ball knock was studded with 14 fours. The wickekeeper-batsman added 35 runs for the final wicket in the company of Siraj (15).

Pacer Sandeep Warrier (5/68) took his 11th five-wicket haul in first class cricket for Kerala. Basil Thampi claimed 3/48, while Akshay chipped in with 2/36.

Brief scores: Kerala 164 and 204/7 in 78 oves (Rohan Prem 44, Vishnu Vinod 44, Salman Nizar 30; Saaketh Sairam 2/35, Mohammed Siraj 2/45, Mehdi Hasan 2/48) vs Hyderabad 228 in 76.5 overs (Sumanth Kolla 111 not out, Ravi Teja 32; Sandeep Warrier 5/68, Basil Thampi 3/48).