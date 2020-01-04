Hyderabad: Kerala pacers hit back to reduce hosts Hyderabad to 29/4 at lunch on day two after being bowled out for 164 in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Saturday.

Sandeep Warrier and Basil Thampi claimed all the four wickets as Kerala went into the break with their nose ahead.

Akshath Reddy and captain Tanmay Agarwal were back in the hut inside the first two overs. Warrier accounted for Reddy (0), while Basil sent back Tanmay for two.

Warrier cut short Himalay Agarwal's stint by having him caught and bowled for four. Warrier also removed Jaweed Ali for six to leave the hosts reeling at 19/4.

J Mallikarjun (8 batting) and wicketkeeper-batsman Sumanth Kolla (6 batting) were at the crease at the lunch break.

Earlier, Akshay Chandran's unbeaten 31 (49b, 5x4, 1x6) lifted Kerala to 164 in their first innings. Pacers Ravi Kiran and Mohammed Siraj scalped four apiece.

Brief scores: Kerala 164 in 51.1 overs (Salman Nizar 37, Akshay Chandran 31 not out; Ravi Kiran 4/39, Mohammed Siraj 4/59) vs Hyderabad 29/4 in 17 overs (Sandeep Warrier 3/7).