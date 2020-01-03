Shubman Gill argues with after being given 'out'

Mohali: Rising star of Indian cricket Shubman Gill was embroiled in a controversy when his dismissal was overturned after an argument with the on-field umpire during Punjab's Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi on Friday, leading to stoppage of play for around 10 minutes.

The current white-ball captain of the India 'A' team refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught behind off Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.

Showing dissent to the umpire's decision is a breach of the 'Code of Conduct' and there is a possibility that match referee P Ranganathan will have a word with the player. He could either be let off with a warning or charged with a Level 1 offence.

Gill was batting on 10 then. He didn't last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 with the total on 60.

"The umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI.

Asked if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting side, Khurana denied any such move.

"Our vice-captain (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.

Delhi & District Cricket Association general secretary Vinod Tihara said: "The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that's why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed. We are not filing any official complaint as the matter is closed for us."

Senior Punjab Cricket Association official G S Walia said Gill didn't use any cuss words during his argument with the umpire.

"He just told the umpire that he had not nicked the ball. All of us have seen Shubman, he is a very polite and calm boy," Walia said.

Any decision on a sanction by the match referee will only be announced after the fourth day's play.