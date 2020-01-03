Ranji Trophy: Siraj, Ravi Kiran wreck Kerala on opening day

Hyderabad: Kerala were tottering at 126/7 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Hyderabad here on Friday.

Kerala, who opted to bat on winning the toss after rain delayed the start of the match, lost wickets up front and barring a 54-run stand between captain Sachin Baby and Salman Nizar for the sixth wicket it was all Hyderabad.

The new-ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Kiran had a field day. P Rahul was the first to go as he was caught behind off Kiran for a duck. Rahul's opening partner Jalaj Saxena (10) fell to Siraj.

Rohan Prem, on a comeback trail, and Robin Uthappa departed with the total reading 32. Rohan failed to open his account, while Uthappa managed just nine. Sachin and Vishnu Vinod (19) added 38 for the fifth wicket before the latter was trapped in front of the wicket by Siraj.

Sachin (29) and Salman (37) took Kerala past the 100-run mark. Salman was the more aggressive of the two as he smashed five fours and a six in his 43-ball knock. Off-spinner Palakodeti Sairam broke the stand by dismissing Sachin.

Kiran forced Salman to nick one to wicketkeeper Sumanth Kolla before close of play.

Akshay Chandran (2 batting) and Basil Thampi (0 batting) were at the crease at stumps.

Earlier, Kerala made three changes from team which lost to Gujarat. Rohan came in for Sanju Samson, Salman replaced Mohammed Azharuddeen and Akshay was preferred over K S Monish.

Brief scores: Kerala 126/7 in 41 overs (Salman Nizar 37, Sachin Baby 29; Ravi Kiran 3/24, Mohammed Siraj 2/36) vs Hyderabad.