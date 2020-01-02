Ranji Trophy: Kerala eye nothing less than victory against Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kerala will be desperate for a win when they take on hosts Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Friday.

Last year's semifinalists Kerala have just three points from as many games. Sachin Baby's men have suffered crushing defeats inside three day in their last two matches against Bengal and Gujarat, respectively.

One comforting factor though for Kerala going into the game will be the poor form of Hyderabad. The home side has made a disastrous start to its campaign having lost all three games so far. With only the top-five teams from Elite Group A and B qualifying for the quarterfinals, Kerala need nothing less than a win and a minimum of six points from this fixture.

Star batsman Sanju Samson is away on national duty and Salman Nizar, who was dropped for the game against Gujarat, is most likely to take Sanju's place in the playing eleven. The Kerala batting has been a big letdown against both Bengal and Gujarat. Sachin will be eager to lead from the front, while the likes of Jalaj Saxena, P Rahul, Vishnu Vinod and Robin Uthappa too would be keen to pull their weight.

Pacer Basil Thampi returning to form is one big plus for Kerala. Basil and his new-ball partner Sandeep Warrier need to make early inroads into the Hyderabad batting line-up. Kerala are likely to keep pacer K M Asif in their ranks and it remains to be seen whether left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph comes in for K S Monish.

Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal would be keen on arresting the slide. Agarwal, opener Akshath Reddy and pacer Mohammed Siraj need to raise their game if the hosts are to revive their campaign.