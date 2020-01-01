Find out Robin Uthappa's ODI team of the last decade

Kerala one-day and T20 captain Robin Uthappa has named M S Dhoni as the skipper of the One-Day International (ODI) team of the last decade. Uthappa picked his team for Malayala Manorama daily.

The former Indian opener has gone in for the deadly combination of Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle at the top of the order. Indian captain Virat Kohli comes in at No. 3 followed by Australian star Steve Smith. South African great AB de Villiers and Indian white-ball legend Yuvraj Singh are part of the middle order followed by Dhoni, who is also the wicketkeeper.

Ben Stokes, who played a key role in England winning their maiden ODI World Cup last year, is also part of the eleven.

Former New Zealand left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori is the lone specialist tweaker while Yuvraj can roll his arm over if required. Zaheer Khan, who was the pace spearhead of the Indian team which won the World Cup on home soil in 2011, and Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga will share the new ball.

The team consists of five Indians and one each from the West Indies, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

South African Gary Kirsten, who guided India to glory in the 2011 World Cup, is the coach.

Uthappa's ODI team of the last decade: Rohit Sharma (IND), Chris Gayle (WI), Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), AB de Villiers (SA), Yuvraj Singh (IND), M S Dhoni (Capt & WK) (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Daniel Vettori (NZ), Zaheer Khan (IND) and Lasith Malinga (SL).

Coach: Gary Kirsten (SA)

