All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially engaged

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media.

Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team.

Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic, who is a former reality show 'Big Boss' contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video 'Bandook', apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.

The colourful Pandya, quoted a hit Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Shaan' as the 27-year-old Stankovic flaunted the engagement ring sitting by his side.