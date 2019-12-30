Way to go dad: Sourav Ganguly again gets trolled by daughter Sana

New Delhi: Sourav Ganguly may be one of the biggest names to have ever played cricket for the country but he isn't unlike most others when it comes to working on Sundays.

The former India captain who is the current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), posted an image on his Instagram handle on Sunday and in the caption said, "Hate working on a Sunday."

His daughter Sana added salt to the wound, saying: "Guess who's not working and in bed till 12. Way to go dad"

Ganguly has been proactive as the BCCI president with his first big contribution being ushering India's first ever day-night Test match. The match was played against Bangladesh in November and held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, his former home ground in domestic cricket in front of sold out crowds.

The former India skipper turned the match into a huge spectacle and the organisation earned praises from experts and fans alike. After India won the match by an innings and 46 runs, Ganguly took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

The picture earned a lot of likes from the users and his daughter - Sana Ganguly- decided to have some fun at her father’s expense. “What is it that you’re not liking ?” Sana commented on her father’s post, to which Ganguly responded, “@sanaganguly that ur becoming so disobedient.” Sana was quick to reply and she wrote, “@souravganguly learning from you.”

Recently Sana was involved in a controversy regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Urging everyone to keep his daughter away from political issues, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the alleged post of Sana related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was 'not true'.

A screenshot of an alleged Instagram story of Sana went viral on social media in which the 18-year-old had quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's novel 'The End of India.'

The screenshot generated a lot of interest and was widely circulated on various social media platforms with many praising Ganguly's daughter Sana's courage and maturity.

The post was deemed as a criticism of the current political scenario of India which has remained tensed with clashes between protesters and security personnel in different parts of the country ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into being a few days earlier.

(With IANS inputs)