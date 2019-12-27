Surat: Sanju Samson's superb 78 went in vain as Kerala lost to Gujarat by 90 runs on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Friday.

Chasing a stiff target of 268 on a surface which aided the bowlers throughout the contest, Kerala were bowled out for 177 shortly after lunch. It was also sweet revenge for Parthiv Patel's men who had gone down to Kerala in last season's quarterfinals.

Kerala, who began the day on 26 for no loss, found themselves in big trouble at 74/4 before Sanju and captain Sachin Baby joined hands. The two added 55 runs for the fifth wicket to infuse life into the Kerala chase.

Though Sachin was removed by Roosh Kalaria for 11, Sanju took the attack to the Gujarat bowlers to take them to 159/5 at lunch.

Sanju, knowing very well that a cautious approach will not work on a challenging track, batted aggressively. He hit eight fours and a six in his 82-ball knock.

Once left-arm spinner Axar Patel dismissed Sanju shortly after the break, the Kerala innings folded up in quick time.

Axar was the most successful Gujarat bowler with figures of 4/50, while medium-pacers Roosh Kalaria and Chintan Gaja shared five wickets.

Earlier, openers Vishnu Vinod (23) and Jalaj Saxena (29) took the total to 36 before the former was dismissed by Kalaria. The experiment to send in K S Monish at No. 3 did not work as he he got out for seven. Saxena and Robin Uthappa (7) too fell in quick succession before Sanju and Sachin revived Kerala's hopes briefly.

Kerala, who have just three points from as many games, next meet Hyderabad in an away fixture on January 3.

Gujarat, who notched up their second win on the trot, are sitting pretty with 12 points from two games.

Brief scores: Gujarat 127 and 210 bt Kerala 70 and 177 in 50.3 overs (Sanju Samson 78; Axar Patel 4/50, Chintan Gaja 3/41, Roosh Kalaria 2/48).

Points: Gujarat 6; Kerala 0.