Ranji Trophy: Gujarat set Kerala stiff target of 268

Surat: Gujarat set Kerala a stiff target of 268 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Thursday.

The visitors were 26 for no loss at the close of play. Vishnu Vinod, promoted to open the innings in place of P Rahul, was unbeaten on 22 along with Jalaj Saxena (three batting). Despite the promising start, the odds are stacked against Kerala and the hosts will be confident of getting the job done on the third day.

Gujarat, who resumed on 1/0, managed 210 in their second innings on a challenging wicket. The home side had gained a precious first innings lead of 57 on the opening day in which 20 wickets fell.

Manprit Juneja top-scored for Gujarat with 53 in their second essay, while opener Kathan Patel followed up his first innings effort of 36 with 34. The two were involved in a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Juneja hit six fours in his 93-ball knock. It was also the first fifty of the game in which the ball has dominated the bat.

Gujarat, who were sitting pretty at 140/4, lost five wickets for the addition of just 20 runs before Chintan Gaja (50 not out) used the long handle to good effect to put on 50 for the last wicket in the company of No. 11 Siddharth Desai (0). Gaja smashed three fours and as many sixes in his enterprising 47-ball stint.

Pacer Basil Thampi was the most successful Kerala bowler with figures of 5/56, while off-spinner Saxena bagged 3/54. It was Basil's second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Brief scores: Gujarat 127 and 210 in 60.4 overs (Manprit Juneja 53, Chintan Gaja 50 not out, Kathan Patel 34; Basil Thampi 5/56, Jalaj Saxena 3/54) vs Kerala 70 and 26/0 in seven overs.