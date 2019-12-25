Ranji Trophy: Gujarat on top as 20 wickets fall on day one

Surat: Wickets fell like nine pins on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match between Gujarat and Kerala here on Wednesday. The hosts, who were bundled out for 127, hit back to bowl out Kerala for 70 to gain a vital first innings lead of 57 on a treacherous track. Gujarat were 1/0 in their second innings at the end of an action-packed day.

Gujarat pacers Roosh Kalaria and Chintan Gaja came to the home side’s rescue after lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah skipped the game. Robin Uthappa (26) and opener P Rahul (17) were the lone Kerala batsmen to get into double digits. Star player Sanju Samson fell to Gaja for five, while captain Sachin Baby was dismissed by Kalaria for a blob. Mohammed Azharuddeen, who replaced Salman Nizar in the playing eleven, also failed to trouble the scorers. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel too was impressive as he returned figures of 3/11. The Kerala innings lasted just 35.5 overs.

Earlier, Kerala bowlers came up with an inspired performance to bundle out Gujarat for a modest 127 after Sachin opted to field. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena picked up 5/26, while pacers K M Asif (2/23) and Sandeep Warrier (1/38) as well as left-arm spinner K S Monish (1/6) struck vital blows.

Kerala drew first blood through Asif who trapped Priyank Panchal (10) in front of the wicket with the total reading 27. Asif, who came in for leggie S Midhun, struck again as next man Bhargav Merai fell for a duck.

Saxena got the big wicket of Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel for 11 as the hosts slipped to 59/3. Saxena ran through the home side’s middle order as he accounted for Manprit Juneja (4) and Dhruv Raval (1). Monish also got into the act by breaching the defence of Kathan Patel (36) to end the opener’s defiant knock.

Saxena sent back Piyush Chawla for 32 and then completed his 19th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket by dismissing last-man Siddharth Desai to wrap up the innings in 38 overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat 127 in 38 overs (Kathan Patel 36, Piyush Chawla 32; Jalaj Saxena 5/26, K M Asif 2/23) and 1/0 in 1 over vs Kerala 70 in 35.5 overs (Robin Uthappa 26; Roosh Kalaria 4/20, Axar Patel 3/11, Chintan Gaja 2/17).