Bumrah skips Gujarat's Ranji match against Kerala

Surat: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah skipped Gujarat's Ranji Trophy match against Kerala which began here on Wednesday. The match was dubbed to be his comeback game after a three-month long break due to injury.

The Times of India had on Wednesday reported that the development came after the involvement of the national selection panel and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Bumrah, who has been out of action since September due to a stress fracture, was on Monday named in the India squad for the home T20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively, next month.



The 26-year-old's return was expected to be the main attention of Wednesday's Elite Group 'A' game.

However, the TOI reported that Bumrah approached Ganguly sharing concerns of his comeback process being a hectic one. Then, the national seclection panel reportedly advised the Gujarat team management to keep Bumrah bowl only four to eight overs in a day as he was just returning from the injury. The Gujarat team management's refusal to yield to this demand prompted Ganguly to allow Bumrah to continue with his break, the TOI said quoting sources.

Bumrah, who has become India's go-to bowler in all three formats, last played for India during the Test series in West Indies. In the second game in Jamaica, he became only the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan.

His comeback was expected after he bowled full tilt in a training session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam last week.

Bumrah has taken 62 Test wickets in 12 games at 19.24 besides 103 and 51 scalps in ODIs and T20s respectively at 21.88 and 20.17.