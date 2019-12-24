Ranji Trophy: Sanju-Bumrah battle on the cards as Kerala meet Gujarat

Surat: Kerala would be eager to bounce back when they take on former champions Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Christmas Day. Last-year's semifinalists Kerala, who were crushed by Bengal inside three days in their previous outing, have just three points from two home games.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are sitting pretty with six points having outplayed Hyderabad in their season-opener in an away tie.

The match promises to be a battle between a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and the Kerala batsmen led by Sanju Samson. The match gives both Bumrah and the Indian team management a chance to gauge the fitness level of the pace spearhead who is playing his first competitive game after being sidelined with a stress fracture for almost four months. Both Bumrah and Sanju have been named in the Indian team for the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka which begins on January 5.



The Kerala batting, which looked strong in their drawn opening game against Delhi, came a cropper against Bengal on a slow-turner at Thumba. However, skipper Sachin Baby and head coach Dav Whatmore would consider it as an aberration. Onus is on P Rahul and Jalaj Saxena to get the team off to a solid start. Sanju, who scored a strokeful hundred against Bengal in the first innings, and Robin Uthappa have been among the runs. Though, Vishnu Vinod has not fired so far, Kerala are likely to keep him in the playing eleven considering his potential.



Kerala will most probably go in with three pacers and two spinners. Sandeep Warrier and Basil Thampi are likely to be joined by K M Asif, while Saxena and K S Monish are expected to take care of the spin department.



Gujarat, led by the talented opener Priyank Panchal, would be eager to avenge last season's quarterfinal defeat by Kerala on a bouncy track at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad. The hosts have in their ranks experienced performers such as Axar Patel and Piyush Chawla and Kerala have their task cut out.

