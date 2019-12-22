{{head.currentUpdate}}

Cuttack ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in series decider

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and team head coach Ravi Shastri during a warm-up session before the 3rd and final One Day International (ODI) match against West Indies at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Virat Kohli and team head coach Ravi Shastri during a warm-up session before the 3rd and final One Day International (ODI) match against West Indies at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. PTI
Cuttack: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in their series-deciding third and final one-dayer against West Indies here on Sunday.

India made one change from the eleven that took the field in the second ODI with Navdeep Saini coming in for injured Deepak Chahar. The 27-year-old Saini is making his ODI debut.

West Indies have fielded an unchanged team.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell.

