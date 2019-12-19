No clue why Kohli is so animated: Pollard

Visakhapatnam: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard doesn't have any clue why his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli is "so animated" in the ongoing series.

During the Twenty20 International series, Kohli's imitation of Kesrick Williams' 'notebook tick' celebration went viral, and then he seemed agitated when on-field umpire Shaun George referred Ravindra Jadeja's run-out in the first One-Day International (ODI) in Chennai.



And in the second ODI, Kohli, who was dismissed for a first-ball duck, was very animated after Pollard's first-ball dismissal.



"You have to ask him why he is so animated. I can't answer that for you. It is what it is. You ask him that question and let him answer that. I don't know. I have no clue," Pollard said at the post-match press conference.



On Wednesday evening, India defeated the West Indies by 107 runs to level the three-match series. The hosts, put in to bat, rode on brilliant centuries from Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul to post a gigantic 387/5. They then bowled out the West Indies for 280.



During the chase, the visitors were 192/3 in the 30th over, but lost five wickets for 18 runs to eventually concede defeat.



"We were in a good position and if you lose wickets frequently, you put yourself on the back foot. That's where we faltered in the chase and we accept that," Pollard said.



"Chasing 388, guys had to go out and express themselves, rather than trying to get in. I thought, where the game changed was in last 10 overs (of Indian innings), we went for 127 runs, that's where we lost the momentum in the entire game.



"Before that, it was neck and neck and we knew it was a good track. We haven't really executed (our plans) in the back-end which has been really the storyline for us when there has been a flat track," he added.

