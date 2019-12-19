Ranji Trophy: Bengal outplay Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Bengal outplayed Kerala by eight wickets in their Rani Trophy Elite Group A match at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Thursday.

It was sweet revenge for Bengal who had suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Kerala last season on an Eden Gardens green top. But on a slow-turner at Thumba, Bengal spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Arnab Nandi combined with the pacers to shoot out Kerala for a paltry 115 in their second innings. Kerala had conceded a first innings lead of 68. Chasing a victory target of 48, Bengal romped home in just 10.5 overs with a day to spare.

Bengal bagged six points from their opening game, while Kerala remained on three from two matches.

Barring Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod, the rest of the Kerala batsmen surrendered meekly in the second innings.

Pacer Ashok Dinda claimed two big wickets – that of opener P Rahul (0) and the in-form Sanju Sasmson (18). Shahbaz and Nandi scalped three each. Uthappa and Vishnu top-scored with 33 each as the Kerala innings lasted just 39.2 overs.

Earlier, Bengal gained a precious first innings lead of 68. Resuming on 236/6, the visitors were bowled out for 307.

Shahbaz's 50 and his 49-run stand with Nandi (29) for the seventh wicket helped Bengal inch ahead on the third morning after a patient ton by opener Abhishek Raman on the second day placed them on the threshold of gaining the lead.

Brief scores: Kerala 239 and 115 in 39.2 overs (Robin Uthappa 33, Vishnu Vinod 33; Shahbaz Ahmed 3/15, Arnab Nandi 3/28, Ashok Dinda 2/26) lost to Bengal 307 in 111.2 overs (Abhishek Raman 110, Manoj Tiwary 51, Shahbaz Ahmed 50; S Midhun 3/51, Basil Thampi 2/43, K S Monish 2/52, Jalaj Saxena 2/96) and 50/2 in 10.5 overs (Sandeep Warrier 2/23).

Points: Bengal 6; Kerala 0.