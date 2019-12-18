Ranji Trophy: Bengal in control after bowling out Kerala for 237

Thiruvananthapuram: Bengal were 90/2 at lunch on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Kerala at the St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, on Wednesday. The visitors had earlier bowled out Kerala for 237.

Bengal were off to a disastrous start in their reply. Basil Thampi drew first blood for Kerala by forcing skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (four) to nick one to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

Left-arm spinner K S Monish struck in his very first over as Koushik Ghosh was caught behind for 11. Bengal were struggling at 26/2 at this stage. However, opener Abhishesk Kumar Ram (41 batting) and the experienced Manoj Tiwary (33 batting) steadied the Bengal innings with a 64-run stand for the unbeaten third wicket.

Resuming on 237/7, Kerala could add just two runs to their first innings tally. The Keala innings lasted a mere eight balls on the second morning.

Medium-pacer Ishan Porel dismissed Monish (14) and Basil (0) while Mukesh Kumar trapped S Midhun in front of the wicket for a blob to wrap up the innings.

Apart from Sanju (116) and Robin Uthappa (50), the rest of the Kerala batsmen struggled to get going.

Porel was the most successful Bengal bowler with figures of 3/56. Mukesh, Shahbz Ahmed and Arnab Nandi claimed two apiece, while Ashok Dinda chipped in with the wicket of Kerala captain Sachin Baby.

Brief scores: Kerala 239 in 84.2 overs (Sanju Samson 116, Robin Uthappa 50; Ishan Porel 3/56, Mukesh Kumar 2/37, Arnab Nandi 2/46, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/55) vs Bengal 90/2 in 26 overs (Abhishesk Kumar Ram 41 batting, Manoj Tiwary 33 batting).