Ranji Trophy: Sanju ton props up Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A sparkling hundred by Sanju Samson and a fifty by Robin Uthappa helped Kerala reach 237/7 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Bengal at the St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, on Tuesday.

Kerala, who opted to bat on winning the toss, were rocked early on by the Bengal pacers. Openers P Rahul (5) and Jalaj Saxena (9) departed with the total reading 15. Rahul was caught behind off Ishan Porel while Saxena fell in identical fashion off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling. Captain Sachin Baby was castled by veteran pacer Ashok Dinda for 10.

Kerala were struggling at 53/3 when Sanju was joined at the crease by Robin Uthappa. The two were involved in a 138-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sanju was the aggressive partner, while Uthappa adopted a more cautious approach.

Sanju, who missed the opening game against Delhi, brought up his 10th first-class hundred.

Kerala were looking good for a big first innings total at this stage. However, Bengal spinners Arnab Nandi and Shahbaz Ahmed had other plans.

Uthappa, who made 50 off 137 balls with the help of five fours and a six, was caught by Shahbaz off Nandi’s bowling. The off-spinner struck off the very next ball to send back Vishnu Vinod for a duck as Kerala slipped to 191/5.

Sanju was the next to go. He was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Shahbaz. The right-hander’s 182-ball knock contained 16 fours and a six.

Shahbaz dismissed Salman Nizar for 19 as the visitors ended the day on a strong note. K S Monish (12) and S Midhun (0) were at the crease.

Earlier, Kerala made three changes from the team which drew with Delhi. Mohammed Azharuddeen made way for Sanju, while K M Asif was replaced by pacer Basil Thampi. Kerala also handed first-class debut to leggie Midhun who came in for left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph.

Brief scores: Kerala 237/7 in 83 overs (Sanju Samson 116, Robin Uthappa 50; Arnab Nandi 2/46, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/55) vs Bengal.